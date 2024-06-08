Investors Buy High Volume of Novavax Call Options (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 76,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 208% compared to the average daily volume of 24,835 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Novavax Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $18.17 on Friday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.96.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 23.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 31.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Novavax by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

