IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target on the medical research company's stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.40.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 208,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in IQVIA by 681.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

