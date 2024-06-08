iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $95.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. The firm had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at $726,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies



iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

