Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells $1,286,351.25 in Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $85.46 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 129.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

