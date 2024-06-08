iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Trading Down 0%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.28 and last traded at $85.28. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.00.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 17.81% of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

