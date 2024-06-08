iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.34 and last traded at $30.97. 8,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.13.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Get iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.