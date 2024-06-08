iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 226,627 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,978 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 89,134 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.