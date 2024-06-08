iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $92,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $536.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $539.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

