iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $536.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $539.62. The company has a market capitalization of $463.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $520.42 and a 200 day moving average of $500.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

