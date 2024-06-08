iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Raised by Asset Allocation Strategies LLC

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.5% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.