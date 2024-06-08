iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GVI. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 242,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 150,830 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GVI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,272 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.56.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2878 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.