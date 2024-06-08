Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$13.64. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

