Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.38

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.38 and traded as high as C$13.64. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 1,502 shares trading hands.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.56.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ivanhoe Electric
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.