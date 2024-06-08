Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CFO Don W. Cummings Purchases 1,445 Shares of Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CFO Don W. Cummings acquired 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $105,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $81.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.19.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 7.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

