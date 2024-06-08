Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,127,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 516,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 371,795 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 108.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 148,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

