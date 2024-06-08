Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) CFO Sells $45,043,974.75 in Stock

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of JANX opened at $44.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $111,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

