JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.66

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as high as $11.12. JBS shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 79,952 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

