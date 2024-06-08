JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Price Up 3.4%

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

JDE Peet’s Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97.

JDE Peet’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet's segments. The company sells its products under the L'OR, Peet's, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.