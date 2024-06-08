Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.19 million and $134,247.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010649 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,434.88 or 0.99990435 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00096192 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

