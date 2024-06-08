Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.63

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as low as C$3.20. Journey Energy shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 36,885 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JOY. Cormark boosted their target price on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$190.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Journey Energy news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 30,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

