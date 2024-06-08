JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,160,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,099 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $58,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 252,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 55,325 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.31. 3,947,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,570. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

