JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lowered by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after buying an additional 5,127,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after buying an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after buying an additional 593,425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after buying an additional 190,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,633,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,331,000 after buying an additional 363,322 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.33. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

