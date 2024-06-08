Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Trading Up 2.6%

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49.

Kahoot! ASA operates a learning and engagement platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

