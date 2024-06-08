Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 48,879 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,353,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,684,000 after acquiring an additional 538,787 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 29.6% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 74.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

NYSE:CAF opened at $12.04 on Friday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

