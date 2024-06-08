Karpus Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Spark I Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPKL. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Spark I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spark I Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

SPKL stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Spark I Acquisition Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

