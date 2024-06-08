Karpus Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,500 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVII. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 106,130 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 8.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVII opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

