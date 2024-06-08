Karpus Management Inc. Sells 113,800 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,800 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSA. Kim LLC increased its position in Alpha Star Acquisition by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Kim LLC now owns 391,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 85,673 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSA stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

