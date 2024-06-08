Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.99% of AlphaVest Acquisition worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATMV. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,146,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 75,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 197,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMV opened at $11.02 on Friday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

AlphaVest Acquisition Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

