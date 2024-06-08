Karpus Management Inc. Sells 8,434 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,434 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.89 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $76,873.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,108,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,411,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,152.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

