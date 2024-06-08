Kava (KAVA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.87 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $701.44 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00046638 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00015816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

