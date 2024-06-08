Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Kava has a market cap of $688.57 million and approximately $20.85 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00046945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015832 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00005844 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.