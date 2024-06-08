Kava Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.38 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Kava has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $692.72 million and approximately $14.38 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00046631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,238 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.