Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMI. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

KMI opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

