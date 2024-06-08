King Street Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150,000 shares during the quarter. Aveanna Healthcare comprises 24.2% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.80.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.49. 42,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.06.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

