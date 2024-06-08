KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Holdings Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 680,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,055 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $9,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 364.56 and a current ratio of 364.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

