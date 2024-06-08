Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisors LLC

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,049,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,489. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.90. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on KSS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

