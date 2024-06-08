KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $154,990.19 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0017894 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $140,981.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

