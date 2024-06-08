Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Buys 452 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after acquiring an additional 77,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after buying an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $97.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

