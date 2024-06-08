Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $472,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 70,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 95,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,224. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

