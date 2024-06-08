Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,942 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in UFP Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after purchasing an additional 179,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $173,194.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,699,688.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total transaction of $572,302.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,437,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ UFPI traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. 236,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,877. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.13 and a 1 year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.79.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.07%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

UFP Industries Profile



UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

