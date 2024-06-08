Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.96. 16,049,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,307,168. The firm has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

