Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.46. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.