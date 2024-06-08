Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 38 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.6% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Intuit Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:INTU traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $573.90. 1,048,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,047. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $419.30 and a one year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $622.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.46. The company has a market cap of $160.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
