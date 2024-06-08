Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Sells 52 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primerica by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,993 shares of company stock worth $1,687,302. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 104,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,488. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.05. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Primerica’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.