Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.95.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.