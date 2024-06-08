Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Koss Company Profile

In related news, VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 196,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

