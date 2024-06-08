Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Trading Up 6.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 3,020 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 2,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and import/export of pharmaceuticals for oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology therapeutic areas in Japan, the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products include ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

