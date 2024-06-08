LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Upgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Buy

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $83.50 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.04.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,968,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.