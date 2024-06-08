Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Insider Vanessa Simms Purchases 22 Shares

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) insider Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.56) per share, with a total value of £146.96 ($188.29).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Vanessa Simms purchased 22 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £684.40 ($876.87) per share, with a total value of £15,056.80 ($19,291.22).

On Thursday, April 4th, Vanessa Simms bought 23 shares of Land Securities Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($187.42).

LAND opened at GBX 647 ($8.29) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 652.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 654.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The company has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,504.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.10 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.30. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9,302.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 730 ($9.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 663 ($8.49).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

