Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.140–0.060 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

