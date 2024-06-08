Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.85

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and traded as high as $16.48. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 38,117 shares changing hands.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.8805 dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

