Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 8th

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Leon’s Furniture Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of LNF opened at C$22.44 on Friday. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$16.46 and a 12 month high of C$23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.83.
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$562.25 million during the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
