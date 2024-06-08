Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 2,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

